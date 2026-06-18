Heavy Rain Likely in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

After a weak start this season, the southwest monsoon is expected to become more active across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming days. Weather officials have forecast increased rainfall and thunderstorms in several districts over the next four to five days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has already entered both Telugu states, but it has not yet spread completely. As the system advances further, rainfall activity is likely to increase across many regions.

Meteorologists say a weather trough stretching from Telangana to coastal Andhra Pradesh is creating favorable conditions for widespread showers. Several districts are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for multiple districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and a few others. Light to moderate rain is also likely in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal districts.

Some districts such as Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal may experience heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Wind speeds could reach between 40 and 50 kmph during thunderstorms.

Officials have advised people to stay alert during periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Residents have been asked to avoid standing under trees, electric poles, and large advertising hoardings during storms.

Farmers and people working in open areas are also being urged to monitor weather updates closely and move to safer places if thunderstorms develop.

With monsoon activity expected to strengthen further, many areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could receive much-needed rainfall, bringing relief from the recent hot and dry weather conditions.

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