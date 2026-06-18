AP EAMCET 2026 Results Declared: Direct Link

AP EAMCET 2026 results have been officially declared, bringing relief to lakhs of students across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can now check their scores, ranks, and download their marks memo from the official website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the results online. Students who qualify in the examination will be eligible to participate in the upcoming counselling and admission process for various undergraduate courses offered by colleges across the state.

How to Check AP EAMCET 2026 Results

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2026 Result tab.

2026 Result tab. Step 3: Enter your login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your AP EAMCET 2026 result will appear on the screen.

result will appear on the screen. Step 5: Review all the marks and check all the information carefully.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

What Happens Next?

Candidates who have qualified in AP EAMCET 2026 can now prepare for the counselling process. APSCHE is expected to announce the counselling schedule, certificate verification dates, web options entry, and seat allotment details soon.

Students are advised to keep their rank card, hall ticket, educational certificates, and other required documents ready for the admission process. The AP EAMCET rank will play a crucial role in securing seats in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

With the results now out, students can take the next step toward their higher education journey and begin preparing for counselling and college admissions.