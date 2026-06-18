Kalki 2 May Get OTT Spin-Off Films Before Release

Excitement surrounding the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD continues to grow, with fresh reports suggesting that the makers are planning an innovative strategy to expand the franchise before the film's release.

According to industry buzz, the team behind Kalki 2 is considering a series of one-hour OTT films centered on some of the movie's major characters. These standalone stories are expected to delve deeper into the origins, journeys, and motivations of key figures from the Kalki universe.

The idea is reportedly aimed at giving audiences a better understanding of the characters while building anticipation for the sequel. If implemented, the spin-off films could serve as a bridge between the first installment and the upcoming movie.

This would not be the first time the franchise has explored additional content outside the main film. Before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, an animated series featuring Bhairava and his AI companion Bujji was launched, offering fans a glimpse into the futuristic world created by the filmmakers.

With the possibility of multiple character-focused stories arriving on OTT platforms, fans are eager to see how the cinematic universe evolves ahead of Kalki 2.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the highly anticipated sequel features Prabhas in the lead role alongside legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Music for the film is being composed by Santosh Narayanan. Meanwhile, reports regarding changes in the female lead casting continue to generate discussion among fans, though no official confirmation has been made.

If the OTT spin-off plan becomes a reality, it could significantly boost excitement and further strengthen the growing Kalki franchise before the sequel reaches theatres.

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