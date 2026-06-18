AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Released

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has officially released the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026 for both first-year and second-year students. Candidates who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now access their marks online through the official BIEAP websites.

The supplementary examinations were conducted to provide students with an opportunity to improve their scores or clear subjects they could not pass in the regular examinations. With the results now available, thousands of students across Andhra Pradesh can check their performance and download their marks memos.

Students are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready while accessing the results online. The marks memo can be downloaded and saved for future academic and admission-related purposes.

How to Check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Visit the official BIEAP website.

Click on the "AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026" link.

Open the result login page.

Enter the required details such as Hall Ticket Number, Application Number/Roll Number, and Date of Birth.

Submit the information.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

Official Websites to Check Results

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Students are encouraged to verify all details mentioned on their marks memo and contact the concerned authorities in case of any discrepancies.