Indian Teen Dies in New York Horse Carriage Accident

A family vacation to New York ended in heartbreak after an 18-year-old Indian teenager lost his life in a horse carriage accident at Central Park.

The victim, Romanch Mahajan, had traveled to New York with his father, Deepak Mahajan, and other family members. It was reportedly his first visit to the city, which was meant to be a memorable holiday for the family.

According to reports, the accident took place while the family was enjoying a horse-drawn carriage ride through Central Park. During the trip, the carriage driver reportedly got down to take photographs of the tourists. Moments later, the horse became frightened and suddenly ran forward.

The unexpected movement caused chaos, and Romanch fell from the moving carriage. He suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite medical efforts, he could not be saved.

Two other passengers managed to jump out of the carriage before it lost control. The vehicle later overturned after colliding with another carriage in the area. Other members of the family reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

The tragic incident has shocked many people, especially the Indian community, and has raised concerns about safety during tourist carriage rides. Videos related to the accident have also surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention.

What began as a joyful family trip ended in an unimaginable loss, leaving the family and well-wishers devastated.

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