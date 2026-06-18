World Music Day 2026: Hyderabad Events and Performances

Hyderabad is preparing for a vibrant celebration of World Music Day with a variety of musical events that will bring together artists, music lovers, and cultural groups from different backgrounds.

One of the main attractions is Fête de la Musique, the internationally celebrated open-air music festival that began in France and is now observed in more than 120 countries. The Hyderabad edition continues its long-standing tradition of promoting live music and cultural exchange through performances by both professional and emerging artists.

Adding an international flavor to the festivities, the Alright Mela will showcase Mediterranean-inspired music as part of its India tour. The event aims to introduce audiences to different musical traditions while encouraging cultural connections through shared experiences.

Organizers believe music has the power to unite people regardless of age, language, or background. The celebrations are designed to create a platform where diverse musical styles can be explored and appreciated by everyone.

Another highlight of the season will be the performances by Hyderabad Voices and its Junior Chorus group. The choir will present a special rendition of the Indian National Anthem, "Jana Gana Mana," arranged in three-part harmony. The performance is expected to feature around 75 singers from both the senior and children's choirs.

The choir concerts, titled "Wings of Song," will include a wide range of musical genres. Audiences can look forward to performances inspired by legendary bands such as ABBA, The Beatles, and Queen, along with classical compositions and folk music from around the world.

The events reflect Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a city that embraces cultural diversity and celebrates music as a universal language. With performances ranging from global rhythms to patriotic choral pieces, World Music Day promises an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts.

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