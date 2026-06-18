AP Inter Supply Results 2026 Out; Direct link and steps to check

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has officially announced the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026. Students from both first-year and second-year Intermediate courses who appeared for the supplementary examinations can now check their results online.

The supplementary exams offered students a second opportunity to clear failed subjects or improve their scores from the regular Intermediate examinations. With the results now published, candidates can review their marks and download their scorecards from the board's official portals.

Thousands of students across Andhra Pradesh had been eagerly waiting for the outcome, which plays an important role in their academic progression and future educational plans.

How to Check AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026

Students can follow the steps below to view their results:

Visit the official BIEAP result website.

result website. Select the AP Intermediate Supplementary Results 2026 option.

Enter the required login details.

Provide your Hall Ticket Number, Roll Number or Application Number, and Date of Birth.

Click on the submit button.

Your result and marks memo will appear on the screen.

Download and save the document for future reference.

Official Result Websites

Students can access their results through the following portals:

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

After downloading the marks memo, students should carefully review all the details, including personal information and subject-wise marks. If any discrepancy is noticed, they are advised to contact the Board of Intermediate Education for clarification and necessary corrections.

The release of the supplementary results brings relief to many students who were awaiting another chance to improve their academic records and continue their higher education without delay.

Also read: AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Released