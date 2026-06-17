AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 to Be Released Tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced that the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examination Results 2026 will be released on June 18 at 12 PM.

Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations will be able to check their results online once the board publishes them on its official website.

The Advanced Supplementary Exams were conducted from May 21 to June 4 across the state. Thousands of first-year and second-year Intermediate students appeared for the exams to improve their scores or clear subjects they had not passed in the regular examinations.

With the evaluation process completed, the board is now ready to declare the results. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to access their marks quickly after the announcement.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board has already released the supplementary examination results, and students in Andhra Pradesh are now eagerly awaiting their outcome.

The AP Inter Supplementary Results will play an important role for students seeking admission to higher education courses and those waiting for updated marks before the next stage of their academic journey.

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