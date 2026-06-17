Tesla Opens New Experience Centre in Hyderabad

Tesla has strengthened its footprint in India with the launch of a new Experience Centre in Hyderabad. The facility, located in Madhapur's Knowledge City area of HITEC City, became operational on June 17 and serves as the company's fifth customer experience outlet in the country.

The new centre is designed to give visitors a closer look at Tesla's latest electric vehicles and technologies. Customers can explore vehicle features, learn about EV technology, and interact with Tesla specialists who will provide detailed demonstrations and guidance.

As part of its expansion plans, Tesla has also started vehicle delivery and service operations from its Bollaram facility. The move is expected to improve customer support and ownership experience for buyers in Hyderabad and nearby regions.

Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive Arrives in India

One of the key attractions at the new showroom is the 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive. The electric SUV offers seating for five passengers and generous luggage capacity, making it suitable for family use.

Tesla claims the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in under six seconds and offers a driving range of up to 500 km on a single charge. The model is priced at Rs 50.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with deliveries scheduled to begin next month.

Model Y L Targets Family Buyers

The Hyderabad centre is also displaying the newly introduced Model Y L. This version comes with three rows of seating and can accommodate six passengers comfortably.

The electric SUV offers a claimed range of up to 681 km and delivers strong performance with quick acceleration. It also provides additional cargo space, making it a practical choice for larger families. The Model Y L starts at Rs 61.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla has opened bookings for both models through its official website. Customers who place orders before June 30 will receive a complimentary home charging wall connector as part of a limited-time offer.

With the Hyderabad Experience Centre now operational, Tesla continues to expand its reach in India while promoting electric mobility in one of the country's fastest-growing technology markets.

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