Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaram Scores Hit Even Before Release

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has scored a major pre-release success with her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram. The female-led Telugu action drama has reportedly recovered its entire investment even before hitting theatres on June 19, giving the makers an early commercial boost.

The film's producer, Himank Duvvuru, confirmed that the project has already achieved a safe financial position through strong pre-release business. Industry estimates place the film's budget in the range of Rs 25-30 crore.

According to the makers, robust demand for theatrical, satellite, digital and other non-theatrical rights played a key role in helping the film recover its costs ahead of release. Buyers across various territories and platforms reportedly showed significant interest, allowing the producers to close all major deals before the film's theatrical debut.

The production team described the development as an encouraging sign for female-centric Telugu films in the current market. They stated that the rights were strategically packaged and marketed early, resulting in strong confidence from distributors and content buyers.

Speaking about the achievement, Himank Duvvuru said the film's pre-release recovery reflects the industry's faith in both the story and Samantha's star power. He added that receiving such a response for a woman-led film is particularly satisfying and validates the team's confidence in the project.

Director Nandini Reddy also expressed confidence in the film during a recent promotional event. Recalling her long association with Samantha, she said audiences would get to see a new and more powerful side of the actress in Maa Inti Bangaram.

The film marks Samantha's return to the silver screen after a gap of nearly three years since her 2023 releases. During the intervening period, she appeared in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan and also made a special appearance in Subham, a film she produced.

Maa Inti Bangaram has been created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy. The film is jointly produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Himank Duvvuru under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures.

With its investment already recovered before release, Maa Inti Bangaram enters theatres on June 19 with expectations of generating profits from its box-office run. The strong pre-release business has also positioned it as one of the most commercially secure female-led Telugu films of the year.