Hyderabad Airport's 8-Minute Rule Worries Cab Drivers

A growing number of app-based taxi drivers have expressed dissatisfaction over the waiting-time rules at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, claiming the current system results in unfair financial penalties.

Drivers say they are often charged additional fees when passengers take longer than expected to reach designated pick-up or drop-off points. According to them, many delays occur due to airport crowding, traffic congestion, or passengers taking extra time to collect baggage and exit the terminal.

Drivers Seek Relief From Overstay Fees

Several cab operators have reported that overstay charges can range from a few hundred rupees per trip, significantly affecting their earnings. They also allege that the charges are automatically deducted through FASTag systems, leaving little opportunity to dispute or review the payments.

Representatives of gig workers have urged airport authorities to reconsider the existing policy. They argue that drivers should not be held responsible for delays caused by factors beyond their control.

Union Calls for Changes

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union has requested an increase in the free waiting period available to drivers. The union believes extending the grace period would help reduce unnecessary penalties and provide more flexibility during busy travel hours.

Worker representatives have also sought temporary exemptions from charges during situations such as severe traffic congestion, technical disruptions, or delays in payment processing.

Airport Authorities Defend Policy

Airport officials have maintained that the waiting-time regulations are necessary to ensure smooth movement of vehicles around the terminal area. They explained that the airport forecourt is a high-security zone where traffic must be carefully managed to prevent congestion.

According to airport authorities, a limited grace period is already provided for passenger pick-ups and drop-offs. Additional charges are applied only when vehicles remain in the area beyond the permitted time.

Balancing Security and Traffic Flow

Officials say the automated charging system has been introduced to improve efficiency, maintain transparency, and reduce traffic bottlenecks at one of India's busiest airports.

While discussions continue between driver representatives and airport management, both sides are expected to explore possible solutions that balance operational requirements with the concerns of thousands of drivers who use the airport every day.

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