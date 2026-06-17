AP Weather: Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Likely

Weather conditions have changed dramatically across Andhra Pradesh, prompting authorities to issue alerts for several districts. The weather department has warned that the next few hours will be crucial, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds in various parts of the state.

According to the latest forecast, gusty winds with speeds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph are likely until Wednesday evening. The department has cautioned that intense spells of rain accompanied by thunder and lightning may occur in some areas, raising the risk of waterlogging in low-lying regions.

With dark clouds already covering parts of the state, officials have stepped up preparedness measures. Local administrations are monitoring the situation closely amid concerns over possible power outages and disruptions to transportation services due to adverse weather conditions.

The impact of the weather system is expected to be more pronounced in and around Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada and Nuzvid, where heavier rainfall is forecast.

Red Alert for Five Districts

A Red Alert has been issued for the districts of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju District, Anakapalli and Kakinada. These districts are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

Yellow Alert for Four Districts

A Yellow Alert has been issued for East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna District and Bapatla, where light to moderate rainfall is expected.

The State Disaster Management Authority has advised residents not to take shelter under trees or stand near electric poles and large hoardings during thunderstorms. People have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors whenever possible.

Authorities said the evolving weather situation requires close monitoring, with the coming hours expected to be critical for several parts of Andhra Pradesh.