Hrithik Roshan Spotted in Alpha Trailer?

The trailer of YRF Spy Universe's much-awaited film Alpha has generated excitement among fans, with many spotting what appears to be a brief glimpse of Hrithik Roshan's iconic spy character, Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, Alpha promises high-octane action, espionage and a major crossover within the expanding YRF Spy Universe. The film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The two-minute-and-33-second trailer offers a quick but intriguing moment when Alia and Sharvari's characters enter a monastery. Eagle-eyed viewers believe the sequence hints at the return of Kabir Dhaliwal, the celebrated spy played by Hrithik Roshan in War and War 2.

If confirmed, the cameo would further strengthen the interconnected storyline of the YRF Spy Universe, which has already featured crossover appearances across films. Hrithik previously made a special appearance in Tiger 3, teasing future developments in the franchise.

The trailer introduces Alia Bhatt as Sita, a highly trained operative recruited for dangerous covert missions. She joins forces with another elite agent, portrayed by Sharvari, as the duo embarks on a mission that appears to have national security implications.

Adding another layer of continuity to the spy franchise, Anil Kapoor reprises his role as RAW chief Vikrant Kaul, a character audiences were introduced to in War 2. The trailer also hints at a story inspired by themes from the ancient Indian epic Ramayana, blending mythology with modern-day espionage.

Alpha marks the seventh installment in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe. The story has been conceived by Uday Chopra, while the screenplay has been written by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan. The film is directed by debutant Shiv Rawail, son of veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail.

With speculation mounting over Hrithik Roshan's appearance and the franchise's growing interconnected narrative, Alpha is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases in the spy universe.

Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3.