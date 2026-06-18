Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram Opens Strong in Advance Bookings

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram is creating strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The film has generated a positive response through its teaser, trailer, and promotional events, increasing excitement among fans and movie lovers.

The growing craze is clearly visible in the advance bookings. Overseas premiere sales have already crossed the $175,000 mark and are steadily moving higher. The film is also witnessing impressive ticket sales in India, with thousands of tickets being booked within a short period.

One of the major reasons behind the strong advance sales is Samantha’s popularity among audiences. The actress is returning to the big screen with a powerful role, and fans are eager to watch her performance. The reunion of Samantha and director Nandini Reddy has further added to the film’s appeal.

Adding to the positive momentum, Maa Inti Bangaaram has reportedly recovered its investment even before release through strong demand for theatrical and non-theatrical rights. This has boosted confidence among the makers and trade circles.

With strong advance bookings, positive pre-release buzz, and Samantha’s star power, Maa Inti Bangaaram is heading towards a promising opening at the box office. Industry experts are now closely watching how the film performs once it reaches theatres.