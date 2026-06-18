Drishyam 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Telugu Version

Mohanlal’s blockbuster thriller Drishyam 3 has created a surprise in the OTT space. The Telugu version of the film has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video despite a recent legal dispute over its digital rights. This unexpected development has caught the attention of movie lovers and industry observers alike.

A day before the OTT release, Rajkumar Theatre Pvt. Ltd. reportedly approached the Madras High Court, claiming that it owned the exclusive Telugu rights to the film. The company objected to the Telugu-dubbed version being released on OTT and sought legal intervention. The court subsequently granted an interim stay, leading many to believe that the Telugu version would not be available online.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Amazon Prime Video released the Telugu version along with the Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada versions as scheduled. As of now, there has been no official clarification regarding how the Telugu version became available despite the reported legal dispute.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 3 marks the return of Mohanlal as Georgekutty. The film also features Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil in important roles. Following a successful theatrical run, the film is now reaching a wider audience through its digital release.

The unexpected OTT release has become a major talking point among fans, and many are now waiting to see whether the rights issue will be resolved in the coming days.