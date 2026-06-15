AP Inter Supply Results 2026 Soon at bie.ap.gov.in

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2026 today, June 15, 2026. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can check their results online through the official websites.

According to reports, the AP Inter supplementary results are likely to be released soon. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact time of the result announcement.

The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 21 to June 4, 2026, while practical exams were held from June 7 to June 11, 2026. These exams provided a second opportunity for students who could not secure the minimum passing marks in the regular Intermediate examinations.

Once the results are declared, students can visit bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in and log in using their Roll Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth to access their marks memo.

How to Check AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026

Visit the official BIEAP website.

website. Click on the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Enter your Roll Number, Registration Number, and Date of Birth.

Submit the details.

Your result and marks memo will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

AP Inter 2026 Main Exam Statistics

In the AP Inter 1st Year examinations, 4,71,864 students appeared and 3,61,526 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 77%.

For the AP Inter 2nd Year examinations, 4,46,537 students appeared and 3,59,816 qualified, recording an overall pass percentage of 81%.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official websites for the latest updates regarding the supplementary results.

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