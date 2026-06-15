Samantha Admits She’s Not Proud of Some Films in Her Career

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has opened up about her journey in the film industry while promoting her upcoming movie Maa Inti Bangaaram, which is set to hit theatres this Friday.

In a recent interaction, Samantha spoke candidly about the early phase of her career and admitted that success and popularity had a strong influence on her. She revealed that there was a time when she paid more attention to fame, media coverage, and the number of films she was signing rather than focusing on the impact of her performances.

The actress said that the overwhelming response from fans and the rapid rise in her popularity came as a surprise to her. Looking back, she feels there were projects she could have approached differently and believes she has grown significantly as an artist over the years.

Samantha also shared that despite being part of several successful films, she did not always think deeply about the value she was bringing to a project. Her comments have sparked discussions among fans about her evolution as an actress and her willingness to reflect on her career choices.

The actress is now gearing up for the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. The filmmaker and Samantha previously worked together on the hit film Oh Baby!, which was well received by audiences and critics alike.

With expectations running high, fans are eager to see whether the actress-director duo can recreate the magic once again with their latest collaboration.

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