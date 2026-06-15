Rockstar Anirudh Marks A New Chapter With Aravindh

Music sensation Anirudh Ravichander has unveiled “Aravindh”, marking the first release under his exclusive partnership with Universal Music India through his independent label, Albuquerque Records. Released in Tamil and Telugu, the track marks a new creative chapter for Anirudh as he steps beyond film music to explore original pop- and hip-hop-driven storytelling.

Anirudh first shot to nationwide fame with the 2012 viral hit “Why This Kolaveri Di?”, and has since composed music for blockbuster films including Jailer, Coolie, Vikram, Leo and Devara: Part 1. He also made his Bollywood music debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters.

Over the years, Anirudh Ravichander has risen to phenomenal fame, earning the title of “Rockstar Anirudh” from fans and the industry alike. With “Aravindh”, Anirudh shines a light on the struggles of an independent artist trying to survive in today’s fast-evolving digital music landscape.

At the heart of the song is Aravindh, Anirudh’s alter-ego, a passionate musician who has dedicated his life to music despite the odds stacked against him. While access to releasing music has become easier than ever, sustaining a career as an independent artist remains a challenge, especially in the South Indian music space. Yet, Aravindh continues to hold onto the hope that his music will find the right audience.

Talking about the song Anirudh say’s,“Aravindh is everybody in some way. We all have an Aravindh in our lives, but this song speaks about an independent artist who yearns for that one chance to show what they’ve got. It is also a satirical take on the challenges an independent artist faces while trying to make it big amidst the sea of content on the internet”

The track is deeply personal for Anirudh, reflecting a phase of his own life when he too was once “Aravindh.” Through the song, he hopes to connect with fellow artists and creatives navigating similar journeys, while also making a bold and introspective commentary on his own rise, struggles and the industry itself.

With Albuquerque Records, Anirudh is set to develop and release a diverse slate of independent music properties and conceptual projects in the coming months.

Aravindh (Telugu) Song Link