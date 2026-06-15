OTT Releases This Week June 15-21: Complete list

The third week of June brings an exciting collection of movies and web series across OTT platforms. From crime thrillers and spy dramas to romance and action-comedy, viewers have plenty of options to add to their watchlist.

The Agency Season 2

The popular spy thriller returns with a new season. The story follows CIA agent Martian as he navigates fresh challenges after being asked to leave his undercover assignment and return to London. The series promises suspense, action, and high-stakes missions.

Your Fault: London

This romantic drama focuses on Noah and Nick, whose relationship is put to the test when they begin living in different cities. As distance creates new challenges, the couple must deal with trust issues, jealousy, and unexpected changes in their lives.

Drishyam 3

After a successful theatrical run, Mohanlal's highly anticipated crime thriller is making its OTT debut. The film continues Georgekutty's journey as he tries to protect his family while carrying the burden of a dark secret from the past.

Husbands In Action

Fans of action-comedy can look forward to this South Korean entertainer. The story revolves around two men connected to the same woman who are forced to work together after she is kidnapped by a dangerous drug cartel.

I Will Find You

This eight-episode thriller follows a man imprisoned for the murder of his son. His world changes when new evidence suggests that his son may still be alive, leading him on a desperate search for the truth.

Voicemails for Isabelle

This emotional drama tells the story of a woman struggling to cope with her sister's death. She continues leaving messages on her late sister's phone, unaware that the number has been assigned to someone else.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2

The second season continues the story of love, heartbreak, and revenge. The series explores the consequences of betrayal as the characters seek justice and closure.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ODI Score

A Week Packed with Entertainment

Whether you enjoy mystery, romance, crime thrillers, or comedy, this week's OTT releases offer something for every viewer. With several highly anticipated titles arriving on Netflix and Prime Video, binge-watchers have plenty to look forward to.

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