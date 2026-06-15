Kartik Aaryan's Birthday Wish to Sreeleela Sparks Dating Rumours

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has once again sparked dating rumours with actress Sreeleela after sharing a sweet birthday wish for her on social media. On the occasion of Sreeleela’s 25th birthday, Kartik posted an adorable bike selfie featuring the two stars and wished her with the words, “Happy Birthday Sree Sree.” Sreeleela responded warmly, calling him the “sweetest.”

The cute interaction quickly grabbed the attention of fans, who flooded social media with comments about the duo’s chemistry. Although neither Kartik nor Sreeleela has confirmed their relationship, their recent exchange has further fueled speculation about their rumoured romance.

Kartik and Sreeleela are currently working together in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s upcoming untitled romantic drama. The film, produced by T-Series, marks Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut and is expected to release in 2026.

Apart from this project, Kartik also has the fantasy-comedy film Naagzilla in his lineup. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see the fresh on-screen pairing of Kartik and Sreeleela, whose off-screen bond continues to make headlines.