Sreeleela Insulted by Amruta Fadnavis? Video Goes Viral

Actress Sreeleela recently attended an International Yoga Day event in Mumbai along with Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The event was organized by the Divyaj Foundation and featured several celebrities and public personalities.

After the event, a video featuring Sreeleela and Amruta Fadnavis went viral on social media. In the clip, Amruta was seen interacting with Sreeleela on stage. The video quickly attracted attention online, with many users sharing their views on the interaction.

Some social media users criticized Amruta Fadnavis, claiming that her behavior towards Sreeleela appeared inappropriate. Others, however, felt that the incident was being misinterpreted and that there was nothing wrong with the interaction. As a result, the video sparked a debate across social media platforms.

Despite the controversy, neither Sreeleela nor Amruta Fadnavis has issued an official statement regarding the viral clip. Sreeleela continued participating in the event, which focused on promoting yoga, fitness, and healthy living.

The video continues to circulate online and has become a major talking point among fans. While opinions remain divided, the incident has generated significant buzz on social media.