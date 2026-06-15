Telangana Rain Alert till June 21; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall across Telangana over the coming days, with weather conditions expected to become more intense later this week.

According to the forecast, several districts may experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds until June 17. After that, rainfall activity is expected to increase, with heavy showers likely in many parts of the state between June 18 and June 21.

In view of the changing weather conditions, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Telangana. The alert will remain in effect until June 21, urging residents to stay updated on weather developments.

Weather observers have also indicated that Hyderabad may receive scattered showers over the next few days, while more widespread rainfall is expected after June 18. Northern and eastern parts of Telangana could witness stronger thunderstorms during this period.

For Hyderabad, the forecast suggests light to moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds through June 17. The expected rainfall may bring some relief from the high temperatures recorded across the state in recent days.

Despite intermittent showers, several districts continue to experience hot weather. Peddapalli district recently recorded one of the highest temperatures in the state, crossing 42 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, temperatures have remained around 38 degrees Celsius.

With rain expected to intensify later this week, residents are advised to plan their travel carefully and take necessary precautions during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's Cute Viral Video Wins Hearts