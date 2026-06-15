Nitin Kumar and Likhita Srivastava of Suchitra Badminton Academy Win Gold at All India Ranking Tournament 2026

Emerging badminton stars Nitin Kumar and Likhita Srivastava of Suchitra Badminton Academy delivered a stellar performance at the prestigious All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2026 held in Pune, clinching the gold medal in the Mixed Doubles category.

Competing against some of the country's top-ranked shuttlers, the duo displayed exceptional coordination, resilience, and consistency throughout the tournament. Their triumph marks a back-to-back Mixed Doubles gold medal victory at the national level, further cementing their status among India's promising badminton talents.

Adding to the academy's success, Likhita Srivastava continued her impressive run by securing the silver medal in the Women's Doubles event alongside partner Shreya Balaji. Her dual-medal achievement emerged as one of the highlights of the tournament.

The outstanding performances by the players underscore the growing reputation of Suchitra Badminton Academy as a nurturing ground for national-level badminton talent.

Expressing their happiness over the achievement, Nitin Kumar and Likhita Srivastava thanked Pradeep Raju, Founder of Suchitra Badminton Academy, for his unwavering support, guidance, and mentorship. They credited his encouragement and vision for helping them excel on the national stage.

The latest success is expected to boost the confidence of the young shuttlers as they prepare for upcoming national and international competitions, while also bringing further recognition to Suchitra Badminton Academy's training ecosystem.