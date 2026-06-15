Sundar Pichai's Stanford Commencement Speech Faces Student Protest

A group of students staged a protest during the commencement ceremony at Stanford University while Google CEO Sundar Pichai was delivering his address to graduating students.

The demonstration took place inside the venue, with several students leaving their seats and walking out as a sign of protest. The action was part of a broader campaign by student activists who have raised concerns about Google's involvement in Project Nimbus, a cloud computing agreement linked to the Israeli government.

Despite the interruption, Pichai continued his speech and addressed the graduating class without directly commenting on the protest. The ceremony proceeded as scheduled, with graduates and their families in attendance.

The protest drew attention to ongoing debates surrounding the role of major technology companies in government contracts and the concerns raised by student groups regarding corporate responsibility.

Project Nimbus has been the subject of discussion and criticism from some activists, who have called for greater transparency regarding the partnership. The demonstration at Stanford reflected those concerns and highlighted the growing involvement of students in global political and social issues.

While opinions remain divided on the issue, the protest became one of the most talked-about moments of the graduation ceremony, drawing attention both on campus and online.

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