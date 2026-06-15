Super Subbu OTT Release Confirmed on Netflix

Super Subbu, Netflix’s first original Telugu web series, is all set to premiere on July 2, 2026. The comedy entertainer has been generating good buzz since the release of its teaser.

Netflix has confirmed that the series will be available not only in Telugu but also in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This will help the show reach a wider audience across the country.

The series stars Sundeep Kishan and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Sampoornesh Babu, Hyper Aadi, Getup Srinu, and Manasa Chaudhary.

Produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under the Chilaka Productions banner, Super Subbu promises a fun-filled entertainment experience for viewers.

With its release date now confirmed, fans are eagerly waiting to watch the series on Netflix next month.