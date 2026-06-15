Vaibhav Suryavanshi Out for 21 Against Sri Lanka A

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who impressed fans with his explosive performances in the IPL, is struggling to make an impact in the ongoing ODI tri-series. In today's match against Sri Lanka A, he was dismissed for just 21 runs.

His performances in the previous two matches were also below expectations, as he managed scores of only 14 and 44. Fans who were hoping for big innings from the young batter have been left disappointed by his recent form.

Cricket followers will now be eager to see whether he can bounce back and deliver stronger performances in the upcoming matches.

Meanwhile, after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, India reached 157/7 in 36 overs in the match against Sri Lanka A.

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