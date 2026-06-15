Telangana Wants More Discounts from Liquor Firms: What About ₹3,700 Crore Unpaid Dues?

A fresh dispute has erupted between the Telangana government and the alcoholic beverage industry after liquor manufacturers alleged that the state has started deducting cash discounts on new supplies despite pending dues exceeding ₹3,700 crore.

Industry associations representing a majority of India's liquor, beer and wine producers have strongly objected to the move, arguing that the government is seeking financial concessions even as large outstanding payments remain unsettled.

According to the industry, payments worth ₹3,725.73 crore for supplies made between December 2025 and April 2026 are still pending. Manufacturers claim that payments have been released only up to the first week of December 2025, leaving several months of dues unpaid.

The controversy stems from a revised payment mechanism introduced from June 1. Under the new system, payments for alcoholic beverages supplied to the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TGBCL) during May 2026 were reportedly released within 15 days. However, suppliers allege that the government deducted an "early payment" cash discount ranging between 2 and 2.75 per cent from their bills.

The Brewers Association of India (BAI), International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) and Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) have jointly raised objections, describing the deduction as a unilateral decision that departs from established commercial practices.

In a representation submitted to the state government, the associations argued that such discounts are generally offered voluntarily by suppliers and should not be imposed by the purchaser. They warned that the practice could create accounting and audit complications for companies.

The industry bodies also questioned the government's decision to clear payments for recent supplies while older dues remain outstanding. They said this approach violates the principle of settling payments in chronological order and could attract scrutiny from auditors and regulators.

Manufacturers further expressed concern that if the current system continues, payments for new supplies could be prioritised to avail discounts while older dues continue to pile up. Over time, they warned, the growing receivables could become difficult to recover, increasing financial risks for liquor companies.

Seeking immediate intervention, the associations urged the Telangana government to clear outstanding payments based on the original supply dates and refrain from implementing the revised payment structure.

Collectively, BAI, ISWAI and CIABC represent more than 80 per cent of India's alcoholic beverage industry. The associations contend that the state's dominant position as the sole purchaser and distributor of liquor in Telangana places manufacturers at a disadvantage during payment negotiations.

The dispute comes at a time when Telangana remains one of the country's largest liquor markets, with excise collections continuing to be a major source of revenue for the state government. As tensions escalate, industry players are seeking clarity on payment timelines and a resolution to the growing backlog of dues.