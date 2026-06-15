Telangana Students Get Free Breakfast: Dosa, Idli, Puri and Milk

The Telangana government has introduced a major nutrition initiative that will provide free breakfast to nearly 29 lakh students studying in government schools across the state. The programme was launched on Monday as schools reopened after the summer holidays.

The scheme is designed to improve children's health, encourage regular school attendance, and enhance learning outcomes. Students from pre-primary classes to Class XII will benefit from the initiative.

The launch event was held at a government school in Khairatabad, where officials also distributed textbooks and notebooks to students for the new academic year.

Under the programme, students will receive a nutritious breakfast six days a week along with milk or ragi malt. The weekly menu includes dishes such as dosa, chapati, millet idli, poori, upma, pongal, and bonda, ensuring a balanced and healthy diet.

The state government has allocated ₹720 crore annually for the programme. Of this amount, ₹540 crore will be spent on breakfast and ₹180 crore on providing milk to students.

Officials believe the initiative will help tackle hunger among children, improve concentration in classrooms, and reduce school dropout rates. The government has also launched the ‘Badi Bata’ campaign to encourage students who have left school to return and continue their education.

In Hyderabad district, the programme has been introduced in 45 schools during the first phase, benefiting more than 12,000 students. Authorities plan to expand the initiative further in the coming months.

The Telangana government said the breakfast scheme is an important step toward strengthening public education and ensuring that students receive the nutrition they need to succeed in their studies.

Also read: Vijay and Sangeeta Divorce Case Postponed to August 7