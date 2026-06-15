Vijay and Sangeeta Divorce Case Postponed to August 7

The divorce proceedings involving Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his wife Sangeeta have been postponed to August 7 following a hearing in the Chengalpattu Women's Court.

The court reviewed the petition and decided to schedule the next hearing for a later date. The case has attracted significant public attention due to Vijay's growing political prominence and popularity among fans.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, speculation about a possible reconciliation between Vijay and Sangeeta has also surfaced. According to reports, efforts are being made within the family to help the couple resolve their differences and reunite.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding these reports, the developments have sparked discussions among supporters and followers of the Chief Minister.

Many fans have expressed their hope that Vijay will find happiness in both his personal and professional life. Having recently achieved a major milestone in his political career, supporters are wishing for a positive outcome for his family as well.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 7, when further developments are expected to emerge.

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