Ram Charan's Peddi Nears Rs 400 Crore Worldwide in Just 11 Days

Ram Charan’s latest blockbuster Peddi is continuing its impressive run at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu hits of 2026 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

According to the latest reports, Peddi has collected around Rs 393 crore worldwide in just 11 days. The film has maintained a steady performance even during weekdays, thanks to strong word-of-mouth and positive audience response. With this momentum, the movie is now very close to entering the prestigious Rs 400 crore club.

The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in key roles. Music for the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman.

From a massive opening day collection of over Rs 135 crore worldwide to a strong second-week run, Peddi has consistently attracted audiences to theatres. The film's success has further strengthened Ram Charan’s position as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

With no major competition affecting its run, industry experts believe Peddi will comfortably cross the Rs 400 crore mark in the coming days. Fans are now eager to see how far the film can go at the global box office.