Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika's Cute Viral Video Wins Hearts

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently attended a special event in Telangana to support a scholarship program for students. The couple visited Thummanpet village in Achampet Mandal, where they interacted with students and encouraged them to focus on their education.

During the event, Vijay spoke about his dream of helping talented students achieve their goals. He said the scholarship program is a small effort to recognize hard work and dedication among schoolchildren. He also expressed his desire to expand the initiative to benefit more students across Telangana in the coming years.

The scholarship scheme has already supported 180 students from 45 schools in the region. Vijay shared that the program was created to reward students who perform well academically and make their families proud.

The event also attracted attention because of the warm bond between Vijay and Rashmika. The two were seen interacting with students and participating in the program together, winning appreciation from those present.

On the film front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share screen space once again in the upcoming movie Ranabaali. The film marks another collaboration between the popular actors and is expected to release later this year.

With their educational initiative and continued support for young students, Vijay and Rashmika have earned praise from fans and local communities alike.

The greatest happiness comes from helping others without expecting anything in return. 🙌❤️#Virosh pic.twitter.com/vdBe5xJ9xX — Virosh Trends (@ViroshTrends) June 15, 2026

Also read: Amavasya Effect on Schools Reopening