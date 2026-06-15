Pritam & Pedro OTT Release: When and where to watch?

OTT viewers have another exciting web series to look forward to. The trailer of "Pritam & Pedro" has been released, giving audiences a glimpse into a thrilling story that combines technology, crime, and suspense.

The series is backed by renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has contributed the story and also produced the project. It marks the acting debut of his son, Veer Hirani, who plays one of the lead roles.

Joining him are popular actors Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, and Boman Irani in important roles. The series is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 3 and will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu.

The story revolves around Pedro, a police officer with limited knowledge of technology, who is unexpectedly transferred to the cybercrime department. There he crosses paths with Pritam, a brilliant tech expert capable of extraordinary hacking skills.

Their lives become connected when a minister’s son is kidnapped and a ransom demand of Rs. 23 lakh is made. As the investigation unfolds, the duo discovers the involvement of a dangerous hacker, leading to a high-stakes mission filled with twists and surprises.

With a unique blend of cybercrime, humor, and suspense, "Pritam & Pedro" promises to be an engaging watch for fans of techno-thrillers.

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