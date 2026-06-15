Heavy Rains in AP, Telangana from June 16 to June 20

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather alert for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, forecasting light to heavy rainfall across several districts over the next three days as the southwest monsoon continues to strengthen over the region.

According to the latest weather report, the southwest monsoon has now fully covered both Telugu states. As of June 15, the monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, the west-central Bay of Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The monsoon trough currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui, and Muzaffarpur.

The IMD stated that weather conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further over the next four to five days into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and some regions of Chhattisgarh.

Rain Forecast for Telangana

The weather department has predicted rainfall activity across Telangana for the next three days. Light to moderate rains are likely at several places across the state on Monday and Tuesday. Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, with a few districts likely to receive moderate rainfall.

Officials said there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures during the next three days. However, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are likely during rain spells.

Andhra Pradesh to Receive Widespread Showers

The IMD has also issued a rainfall forecast for Andhra Pradesh. A cyclonic circulation over the south coastal Odisha region adjoining north coastal Andhra Pradesh at an altitude of 3.1 km above mean sea level has weakened. However, the influence of a trough extending from the Bay of Bengal to south Tamil Nadu is expected to trigger rainfall across the state over the next three days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at one or two places across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema during this period.

The department further warned that gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph may accompany thunderstorms in several areas.

Advisory for Residents

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorms and lightning activity, especially in vulnerable areas. People are urged to avoid taking shelter under trees during storms and to follow official weather advisories as rainfall activity intensifies across the Telugu states.

With the southwest monsoon gaining momentum, both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to witness wet weather conditions through the week, bringing much-needed rainfall but also the possibility of localized disruptions.