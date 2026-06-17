EPF 8.25% Interest Explained: How It Is Calculated and When It Is Credited

Millions of EPF subscribers are waiting for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to credit the 8.25% interest for the financial year 2025-26. While many people know the interest rate, few understand how EPF interest is actually calculated.

EPF interest is not calculated on the total balance at the end of the year. Instead, it is calculated every month based on the closing balance in your PF account. However, the accumulated interest is credited to the account only once a year after the government approves the interest rate.

For example, if you have money in your EPF account and continue making monthly contributions, EPFO calculates interest on the balance available at the end of each month. The monthly interest amounts are then added together and credited annually.

How Is EPF Interest Calculated?

The current EPF interest rate is 8.25% per year. To calculate monthly interest, EPFO divides the annual interest rate by 12.

Monthly Interest Rate = 8.25% ÷ 12 = 0.6875%

Suppose your EPF account has a balance of ₹1 lakh. Interest is calculated on that balance every month, and the total interest earned during the financial year is credited later.

The higher your PF balance and monthly contributions, the more interest you earn over time.

Why Is the Interest Not Visible Yet?

Many subscribers check their passbooks immediately after the interest rate is announced. However, EPFO first needs approval from the Ministry of Finance before updating member accounts.

Once approval is received, EPFO begins the process of crediting interest to millions of accounts across the country. This can take several weeks or even months.

How to Check If EPF Interest Has Been Credited

Subscribers can verify the interest credit status through several methods:

1. EPFO Passbook Portal

Visit the EPFO passbook website.

Log in using your UAN and password.

Open your passbook and check the latest entries.

2. UMANG App

Open the UMANG app.

Select EPFO services.

Log in using your UAN and OTP.

View your passbook and balance details.

3. SMS Service

Send an SMS from your registered mobile number to receive EPF account details.

4. Missed Call Service

Give a missed call from your registered mobile number to get PF balance information.

Why EPF Remains Popular

EPF continues to be one of the most trusted retirement savings schemes in India. It offers stable returns, government backing, and the benefit of long-term wealth creation. The 8.25% interest rate is higher than many traditional savings options, making EPF an attractive choice for salaried employees.

Subscribers are advised to keep checking their EPF passbooks regularly. Once the interest is credited, the updated amount will automatically reflect in their account balance.