Telangana Temperatures Rise Again: Summer Heat is Back

After a brief spell of rain and cooler weather, several parts of Telangana are once again experiencing rising temperatures. The return of sunny conditions has pushed daytime temperatures higher, bringing back summer-like heat across the state.

Weather experts say the reduction in rainfall activity over the past few days has contributed to the increase in temperatures. Many districts are recording maximum temperatures above normal levels, making afternoons uncomfortable for residents.

In Hyderabad, people have started feeling the impact of the rising heat, especially during peak daytime hours. The combination of high temperatures and humidity has made the weather feel hotter than usual.

Northern and central districts of Telangana are also witnessing a steady rise in temperatures. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, stay hydrated, and take necessary precautions during the hottest parts of the day.

Despite the return of heat, weather officials have indicated that isolated rain and thunderstorms may still occur in some areas over the coming days. However, temperatures are expected to remain high until significant rainfall activity returns.

With schools having reopened and outdoor activities increasing, health experts are urging people to drink plenty of water and protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

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