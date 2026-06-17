Who is Sanchita Ugale? Why She Committed Suicide?

The death of television actor Sanchita Ugale has sparked discussions about the mental health challenges and workplace pressures faced by actors in the entertainment industry. The 26-year-old actor, best known for playing Diya Tandon in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, died on June 14.

While authorities are still investigating the exact circumstances surrounding her death, conversations shared by her close friend and fellow actor Indraxi Kanjilal have shed light on the emotional struggles Sanchita was allegedly facing in the months leading up to her death.

Speaking about their friendship, Indraxi said she first met Sanchita during a mock shoot for a television project that was later shelved. The two quickly became close friends and remained in touch regularly.

According to Indraxi, Sanchita was excited when she landed a role in Saajan Ghar earlier this year. However, things reportedly changed a few months later when Indraxi received a casting call for the same show, suggesting that the makers were looking for a new lead actor. Curious about the development, she contacted Sanchita, who initially cited health reasons for leaving the show.

Indraxi later claimed that Sanchita confided in her about alleged mental harassment on the sets of the show. She alleged that Sanchita had shown her screenshots and videos related to the issue and said she felt traumatized by the experience.

The actor further claimed that Sanchita had informed the production team and director about her concerns, but no action was taken. According to Indraxi, Sanchita did not want to quit the show but eventually decided to leave because of the alleged bullying and harassment.

Indraxi also claimed that the conflict may have started after a financial dispute involving a co-actor who had allegedly borrowed money from Sanchita and failed to return it. She said the situation worsened over time, affecting Sanchita's mental well-being.

The stress reportedly took a toll on Sanchita's health. Indraxi said her friend was dealing with anxiety and depression and had become increasingly withdrawn. Screenshots of their Instagram conversations suggest that Sanchita had spoken about her struggles with depression, admitting that she once underestimated the condition but later realized its severity after experiencing it herself.

Despite her difficulties, Sanchita was reportedly planning a trip to Mahabaleshwar and intended to resume auditions after returning. However, Indraxi recalled that during their last conversations, Sanchita appeared sad and anxious. She had invited her friend to visit her, but Sanchita preferred to stay at home.

Expressing grief over the loss, Indraxi said she regrets not reaching out to Sanchita sooner and is struggling to come to terms with her death. She also clarified that her statements are based solely on what Sanchita had shared with her and that there may be other aspects of the situation that remain unknown.

Meanwhile, the allegations made by Indraxi have not been independently verified. Reports stated that attempts were made to contact the actor's co-star and producer for a response, but no official comment had been received at the time of publication.

The investigation into Sanchita Ugale's death is ongoing.