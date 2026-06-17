Two Indian-Origin Students Die in California Beach Tragedy

A day at the beach ended in tragedy for two Indian-origin college students in California after they were pulled into the ocean by strong currents near a coastal area known for its unpredictable waters.

The victims, identified as 21-year-old Harshita Nair and 20-year-old Mahial Sran, were reportedly spending time near the shoreline when changing sea conditions suddenly turned dangerous. Witnesses said the rising tide and powerful waves dragged the young women into deeper waters within moments.

Emergency responders quickly launched a rescue operation after receiving reports of the incident. Rescue swimmers entered the ocean and managed to bring both students back to shore before they were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.

Despite the efforts of rescue teams and medical staff, both students later succumbed to their injuries. Their deaths have left family members, friends, and members of the local community devastated.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the risks associated with California's coastline, where strong currents and sudden changes in water conditions can pose serious dangers even when the sea appears calm.

Authorities continue to remind visitors to remain cautious near the shoreline and pay attention to safety warnings while visiting beaches known for hazardous ocean conditions.

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