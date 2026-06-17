Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Premiere Set for India; Venue Revealed

Christopher Nolan is set to visit Mumbai for the Indian premiere of his upcoming film The Odyssey. The special event will take place at PVR Icon IMAX, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, making it the first Christopher Nolan film to have an official premiere in India.

According to reports, Nolan will be joined by actors Matt Damon and Tom Holland, along with producer Emma Thomas, as part of the film's global premiere tour. Mumbai has been selected as one of the key stops alongside major international cities.

The Odyssey is a mythological action film based on the famous Greek epic poem written by Homer. The movie features a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026. It has already generated huge excitement because it is the first feature film shot entirely using IMAX cameras.

Nolan enjoys a massive fan following in India thanks to blockbuster films like Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Oppenheimer. His upcoming visit has created excitement among movie lovers, who are eagerly waiting to welcome the acclaimed filmmaker to Mumbai.