Obsession To Collect 100 Crore Plus at Indian Box Office

The Hollywood horror film Obsession has emerged as one of the biggest surprise blockbusters in recent years, delivering extraordinary box office results despite being made on a modest budget of just Rs 7 crore. The film has stunned trade analysts worldwide with its remarkable theatrical run and continues to attract audiences across markets.

After a strong start at the box office, Obsession quickly gained momentum through positive word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest. According to industry reports, the film has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark globally and has even touched the Rs 2,000 crore range, making it one of the most profitable horror films ever produced.

The film's success has extended to India as well, where it has recorded impressive collections. Obsession has reportedly earned around Rs 70 crore at the Indian box office and continues to witness strong occupancy levels, particularly during weekends. Houseful shows in several regions have further boosted its theatrical performance.

With these collections, Obsession has secured a place among the highest-grossing Hollywood horror films in India. The film has already surpassed Final Destination: Bloodlines and moved into the second position in the genre's Indian box office rankings.

Currently, only The Conjuring: The Last Rites remains ahead with an estimated collection of around Rs 82 crore in India. Trade experts believe Obsession still has enough momentum to challenge that record in the coming weeks if its strong run continues.

Industry observers also note that crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India is not out of the question, given the film's consistent audience pull and positive reception. The film's success once again highlights how compelling content and audience engagement can outperform big-budget productions and star-driven projects, delivering exceptional returns on investment.