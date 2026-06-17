Blast OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Arjun Sarja's Film?

Veteran actor Arjun Sarja is back in the spotlight with his latest Tamil action drama Blast, which has been performing well at the box office despite limited pre-release publicity. The film has reportedly emerged as a surprise success, earning strong collections largely through positive word-of-mouth.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Subash K. Raj, Blast has managed to attract audiences and is continuing its theatrical run successfully. Reports suggest that the movie has crossed the ₹70-crore mark worldwide, making it one of the notable hits of the season.

OTT Release Buzz

Even as the film continues its run in cinemas, reports about its OTT release have started circulating online. According to industry buzz, Blast is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from June 25.

The film is likely to be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. However, an official announcement from the streaming platform is still awaited.

Star Cast

The movie features Arjun Sarja in a key role alongside Abhirami and Preethi Mukundan. Their performances have received appreciation from audiences, contributing to the film's positive response.

Story Overview

Blast revolves around Neela, a young woman who runs a karate training center and a medical shop with her parents. The entire family consists of skilled martial artists who lead a peaceful life until trouble arrives unexpectedly.

One day, a local gangster's associate attempts to forcefully take medicines from their shop and threatens Neela. She fights back and manages to stop him, leading to his arrest.

The incident sparks a chain of events as a dangerous criminal and a powerful gang target Neela's family for revenge. What follows is an intense battle as the family uses its martial arts skills to defend themselves against their enemies.

Packed with action, emotion, and family drama, Blast has managed to connect with audiences and is now gearing up for its digital debut.

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