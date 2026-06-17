Pizza Hut Business Sold for 2.7 Billion USD

Yum! Brands, the parent company of Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell, has announced the sale of its Pizza Hut business in two separate deals worth a combined $2.7 billion.

The company said Pizza Hut operations outside mainland China will be acquired by private equity firm LongRange Capital for about $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, Pizza Hut China will be purchased by Yum China Holdings for around $1.2 billion.

The move is part of Yum! Brands' strategy to reshape its business portfolio and focus on its core operations.

According to the company, it expects to receive about $2.3 billion in net proceeds after taxes and other transaction-related costs. It also anticipates one-time expenses of nearly $85 million during the remainder of 2026 to complete the separation process.

The sale follows a strategic review launched in November 2025. Both transactions are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

After the deals are finalized, Yum! Brands will no longer report Pizza Hut as a separate business division.

Commenting on the development, Chris Turner said the transactions will make Yum! a more focused company while allowing Pizza Hut to continue growing under new ownership with strong restaurant industry expertise.

As part of the agreement, Yum! Brands will continue to provide its proprietary technology platform, Byte by Yum!, to Pizza Hut's operations outside China and offer certain support services during the transition period.

The company also announced that its board has approved an additional $4 billion share repurchase program. The proceeds from the sale will be used to invest in the business and return excess capital to shareholders.

Yum! Brands operates more than 63,000 restaurants across 155 countries through company-owned outlets and franchise partners. Its portfolio includes KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill.

In India, Yum! Brands operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut through its subsidiary Yum! Restaurants India, which has more than 2,000 stores across the country.