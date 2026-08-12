Rahul Sharma Appointed General Manager of The Leela Hyderabad

The Leela Hyderabad has appointed Rahul Sharma as its new General Manager. Sharma brings more than 25 years of experience in luxury hospitality, with expertise spanning hotel operations, sales, revenue management and business development.

In his new role, Sharma will oversee the overall operations of The Leela Hyderabad. His responsibilities will include strengthening service standards, enhancing guest experiences and supporting the hotel’s business growth in Hyderabad’s competitive luxury hospitality market.

Before joining The Leela Hyderabad, Sharma served as General Manager at Le Méridien Jaipur Resort & Spa. He has also held roles with leading international hospitality groups, including Marriott International, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Nikko Hotel International.

Over the course of his career, Sharma has worked across hotel operations, commercial strategy, revenue management, financial performance and business development. He has also received multiple Marriott Guest Voice Awards for his contribution to guest experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Rahul Sharma, General Manager, The Leela Hyderabad, said he was looking forward to joining the hotel at a time when Hyderabad’s hospitality sector is witnessing significant growth.

“The Leela has built a distinctive reputation for its commitment to refined Indian hospitality, exceptional service and deeply considered guest experiences. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on this strong foundation, while creating meaningful experiences for our guests, strengthening our partnerships and driving sustainable business growth,” he said.

Sharma’s appointment comes as The Leela Hyderabad continues to strengthen its presence in the city’s luxury hospitality segment. His experience across operations, sales, marketing and revenue management is expected to support the hotel’s focus on service and business performance.