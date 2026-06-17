Muharram 2026 in India: Date, Significance, and Holidays

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, has officially begun in India and several South Asian countries from June 17, 2026, following the sighting of the crescent moon. The month is regarded as one of the most sacred periods in Islam and marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1448 AH.

Why Muharram Is Important

Muharram holds great religious significance for Muslims across the world. The month is dedicated to prayer, reflection, and remembrance. The first ten days are especially important, particularly for Shia Muslims, who commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Imam Hussein was martyred during the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, an event that remains one of the most significant moments in Islamic history.

Observances During Muharram

Throughout the month, Muslims participate in religious gatherings, prayers, and charitable activities. Many attend majlis, where scholars and religious leaders recount the events of Karbala and reflect on the sacrifice of Imam Hussein.

Unlike festive occasions, Muharram is observed as a period of mourning and spiritual devotion.

What Is Ashura?

Ashura is observed on the tenth day of Muharram and is considered one of the most important days of the month. Many Muslims fast on Ashura as an act of worship and gratitude to Allah.

Special prayers, religious events, and processions are held in several regions. The day serves as a reminder of faith, sacrifice, and perseverance.

Ashura Date in India

According to current calculations, Ashura will be observed on June 25 in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf countries.

In India, Ashura is expected to fall on June 26, 2026. However, the final date will depend on the official moon-sighting announcement by religious authorities.

Muharram Holiday in India

Muharram is recognized as a gazetted public holiday in many parts of India. Government offices, banks, and several public sector institutions are expected to remain closed on June 26.

However, holiday declarations may vary from state to state. Residents are advised to check local government notifications for confirmation.

What Will Remain Open?

While government services and banking operations may be affected due to the holiday, essential services are expected to function normally. Most private businesses, shops, and transportation services are likely to continue operating as usual.

People planning important banking or government-related work are advised to complete their tasks in advance to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.

Also read: AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected on June 18