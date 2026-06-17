Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 17: Check City-Wise Rates

Jun 17, 2026, 11:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices witnessed a slight decline across India on June 17, 2026, amid cautious investor sentiment ahead of key global economic developments. Despite the fall, gold continues to trade above ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams in major cities. Silver prices, meanwhile, remained strong and were quoted at around ₹2.65 lakh per kg in most cities.

People planning to buy jewellery or invest in precious metals are closely monitoring daily price movements. Experts believe global market trends and interest rate decisions will continue to influence gold and silver prices in the coming days.

Gold Prices Today - June 17, 2026:

Delhi

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,52,840
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,40,001

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Chennai

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,470
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,747

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
  • 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Silver Prices Today - June 17, 2026:

Delhi

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Mumbai

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Chennai

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,75,000

Hyderabad

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Kolkata

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Bengaluru

  • Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Read More:

Tags: 
gold prices
Silver prices
Gold and Silver Prices Today
Gold and Silver Prices
gold prices today
Silver prices today
Advertisement
Back to Top