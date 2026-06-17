Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 17: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices witnessed a slight decline across India on June 17, 2026, amid cautious investor sentiment ahead of key global economic developments. Despite the fall, gold continues to trade above ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams in major cities. Silver prices, meanwhile, remained strong and were quoted at around ₹2.65 lakh per kg in most cities.
People planning to buy jewellery or invest in precious metals are closely monitoring daily price movements. Experts believe global market trends and interest rate decisions will continue to influence gold and silver prices in the coming days.
Gold Prices Today - June 17, 2026:
Delhi
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,52,840
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,40,001
Mumbai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902
Chennai
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902
Kolkata
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,470
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,747
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640
- 22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902
Silver Prices Today - June 17, 2026:
Delhi
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000
Mumbai
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000
Chennai
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,75,000
Hyderabad
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000
Kolkata
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000
Bengaluru
- Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000