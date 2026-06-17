Gold and Silver Prices Today, June 17: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices witnessed a slight decline across India on June 17, 2026, amid cautious investor sentiment ahead of key global economic developments. Despite the fall, gold continues to trade above ₹1.50 lakh per 10 grams in major cities. Silver prices, meanwhile, remained strong and were quoted at around ₹2.65 lakh per kg in most cities.

People planning to buy jewellery or invest in precious metals are closely monitoring daily price movements. Experts believe global market trends and interest rate decisions will continue to influence gold and silver prices in the coming days.

Gold Prices Today - June 17, 2026:

Delhi

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,52,840

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,40,001

Mumbai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Chennai

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Hyderabad

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Kolkata

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,470

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,747

Bengaluru

24K Gold (10g): ₹1,51,640

22K Gold (10g): ₹1,38,902

Silver Prices Today - June 17, 2026:

Delhi

Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Mumbai

Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Chennai

Silver (1kg): ₹2,75,000

Hyderabad

Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Kolkata

Silver (1kg): ₹2,65,000

Bengaluru