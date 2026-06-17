Telegram Moves Delhi High Court Against Ban: NEET Re-Exam Row

Messaging platform Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court against the Centre's decision to temporarily restrict access to the app ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination. The court is expected to hear the matter later today.

The legal action follows criticism from Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who questioned the effectiveness of the government's move. He argued that the restriction impacts millions of genuine users while doing little to prevent the spread of leaked examination content.

The government recently suspended Telegram services in India until June 22 as a precautionary measure before the NEET retest scheduled for June 21. Authorities believe the platform was being used by certain groups to circulate misleading information and carry out exam-related scams.

Defending the decision, officials said the temporary restriction was introduced to protect the integrity of the examination process and ensure a fair environment for candidates appearing for the retest.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which recommended the measure, stated that the step was necessary due to concerns about the misuse of online communication channels during the examination period.

Apart from the temporary suspension, Telegram has also been directed to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30. Officials claim the feature could potentially be used to alter messages and create misleading evidence related to examination paper leaks.

Meanwhile, the move has sparked debate among users and technology experts, with many questioning whether platform-wide restrictions are the best solution to tackle exam-related malpractice.

The Delhi High Court's hearing is expected to play a key role in determining the future of the temporary ban and the government's approach to online platforms during major examinations.

Also read: AP Inter Supplementary Results 2026 Expected on June 18