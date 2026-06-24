June 26 School Holiday for Muharram in AP and Telangana

Students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who recently returned to classrooms after their summer vacation, are set to enjoy another break this week. A public holiday has been announced on June 26 in observance of Muharram, giving students and employees a welcome day off.

With schools functioning only on June 25 before the holiday, many students will have a shorter academic week. While schools are expected to reopen on Saturday, the following day is Sunday, creating a weekend-like break for many families.

The holiday comes shortly after the reopening of schools for the new academic year, offering students a chance to relax after settling back into their routines.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also declared June 25 as an optional holiday for state employees. Eligible employees can choose to avail themselves of the leave based on their preferences and workplace guidelines.

The Muharram holiday is observed across various parts of the country and is recognized as an important occasion in the Islamic calendar. Government offices, educational institutions, and several establishments are expected to remain closed on June 26 in accordance with the holiday schedule.

For students and working professionals alike, the holiday provides an opportunity to enjoy an extended break before regular activities resume.

Also read: Hyderabad to Get Bullet Trains by 2037: Three New Corridors Planned