Hyderabad to Get Bullet Trains by 2037: Three New Corridors Planned

Hyderabad could become part of India's growing high-speed rail network by 2037, with plans underway to connect the city to Pune, Bengaluru, and Chennai through dedicated bullet train corridors.

According to railway officials, work is progressing on the planning stage of these ambitious projects. Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared to assess the feasibility and design of the proposed routes.

Officials said the DPR for the Hyderabad-Pune bullet train corridor has already been submitted, while studies for the Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai routes are currently in progress.

The proposed high-speed rail lines are expected to support trains running at speeds of up to 320 kmph, significantly reducing travel time between major cities in southern and western India.

The project is expected to involve substantial investment, with railway authorities estimating that the construction cost of one kilometre of elevated high-speed rail infrastructure could reach around Rs 250 crore.

The development of these corridors is being overseen by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the agency responsible for implementing India's first bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

If completed as planned, the new corridors could transform regional connectivity, provide faster travel options, and strengthen economic links between Hyderabad and other major metropolitan cities.