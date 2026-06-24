Rs 1,000 Crore Government Land Reclaimed by HYDRAA Near HITEX

In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has reclaimed nearly five acres of prime government land valued at around Rs 1,000 crore in Hyderabad's bustling IT corridor near the HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The land, located in Survey No. 42 of Khanamet village under Serilingampally mandal in Ranga Reddy district, occupies a strategic position along the road connecting Metal Charminar and HITEX. Officials said the property had allegedly remained under unauthorized private control for several years, with certain individuals claiming ownership and restricting public access.

The operation was launched following a complaint from the Revenue Department and a formal request from local revenue authorities. During the inspection, officials discovered unauthorized structures, including two temporary sheds, a room, and a boundary enclosure made of metal sheets that had been erected around the entire property.

Acting swiftly, HYDRAA teams carried out a demolition drive on Tuesday, removing all illegal constructions and clearing the encroachments from the site. The agency subsequently took possession of the land and initiated measures to secure it from future encroachment attempts.

To safeguard the property, officials fenced the entire five-acre stretch and installed signboards clearly identifying it as government land. Authorities said these steps were necessary to prevent any further illegal occupation and to protect the valuable public asset.

Situated in one of Hyderabad's fastest-growing commercial and real estate hubs, the reclaimed land commands enormous market value due to its proximity to HITEX and the city's thriving IT ecosystem. Officials noted that the operation marks a significant step in preserving government-owned properties and preventing the loss of public assets to illegal encroachments.

HYDRAA officials reaffirmed their commitment to identifying and recovering government lands across the city, particularly in high-value urban areas where encroachment pressures continue to rise.