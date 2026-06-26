Muharram School Holiday 2026: State-wise list!

Many schools across India are expected to remain closed today, June 26, on the occasion of Muharram. Since the festival is observed as a public holiday in several states, educational institutions are likely to suspend classes in many regions.

As Muharram falls on a Friday this year, some students may enjoy a long weekend if their schools also remain closed on Saturday, followed by the regular Sunday holiday.

States Where Schools May Be Closed

Schools are expected to remain closed in several states and Union Territories, including:

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

Delhi

Telangana

West Bengal

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Jammu and Kashmir

Tripura

Mizoram

However, the holiday schedule may vary depending on the state, district, or individual school. Students and parents are advised to check official notices issued by schools or state education departments for confirmation.

Why Muharram Is Observed

Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar and is one of the holiest months in Islam. The observance is especially significant because of Ashura, which remembers the martyrdom of Imam Hussain during the Battle of Karbala.

On this day, Muslims across the country take part in prayer meetings, religious gatherings, and mourning processions to pay tribute to Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

Apart from schools, government offices and other public institutions in many states may also remain closed as per the official holiday schedule. People are advised to check local notifications for any changes in services or office timings.