Gossip Set For Worldwide Release Today, June 26

Featuring the talented and energetic Raashi Singh in the lead role, “Gossip” is all set for a worldwide theatrical release today, June 26. Produced by Yathi under the banner of YBHAV CINESCULPT STUDIOS, the film is directed by Vaibhav Kaundinya and promises to offer a refreshing blend of contemporary emotions, a beautiful love story, and social satire that resonates with today’s generation.

The film has already garnered positive attention with its songs receiving an encouraging response from audiences. The recently released trailer has further heightened expectations, with viewers appreciating its realistic portrayal of certain situations prevailing in contemporary society. As anticipation continues to build, advance bookings for the film have opened, and moviegoers have been showing keen interest with steady ticket reservations.

Producer Yathi expressed his gratitude to PVR Cinemas for their support in releasing the film. He also thanked audiences for the interest they have shown in Gossip and urged movie lovers to encourage and support quality small-budget films by watching them in theatres.

Director Vaibhav Kaundinya thanked the cast and technical team for their dedication and contribution to the project. He also conveyed his appreciation to producer Yathi and PVR Cinemas for their unwavering support. The director appealed to audiences to encourage meaningful and content-driven small films like Gossip.

Apart from Raashi Singh, the film stars Ravi Varma, Mahesh Yadlapalli, 30 Years Prudhvi Raj, Vijay Adhiraju, Guru Charan, Falguni, Shruthi, and several others in key roles.